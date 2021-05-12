Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.05 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.