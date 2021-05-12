Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.05 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
