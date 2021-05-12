bebe stores, inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BEBE remained flat at $$5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Get bebe stores alerts:

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.