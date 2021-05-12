bebe stores, inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of BEBE remained flat at $$5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.
