Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday.

BEG opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.63) on Monday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.03 million and a P/E ratio of -249.20.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

