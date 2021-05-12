Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.25 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $113.75 million and $17.25 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

