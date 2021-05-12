Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,117. The company has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

