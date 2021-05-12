Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BLPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 34,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,655. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

