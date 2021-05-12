Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Up 1.7%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 83,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 342,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.07.

In other news, insider Yngve Myhre bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

