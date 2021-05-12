Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CCRN opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $626.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

