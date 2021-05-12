Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $172.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

