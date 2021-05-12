Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,871. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

