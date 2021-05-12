Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

