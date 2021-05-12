Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

