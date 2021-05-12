Berry Data Price Tops $5.36 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00009922 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $112,138.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00543624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00246787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.01156210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

