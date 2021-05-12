Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

BBY opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

