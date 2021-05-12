Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 12th (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Better World Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWACU opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. Better World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

