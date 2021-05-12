Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.