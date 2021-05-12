B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 101,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

