BHF RG Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,923. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

