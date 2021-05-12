BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $22.44 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,818. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62.

