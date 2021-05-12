BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,730 shares.The stock last traded at $66.35 and had previously closed at $66.68.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.