Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $115,539.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $115,539.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

