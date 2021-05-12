BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

BIGC stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6,201.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

