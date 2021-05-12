BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.