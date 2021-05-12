BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 6,201.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BigCommerce by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 252,827 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $149,602,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

