BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 57,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

