Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.