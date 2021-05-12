BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $159.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. BioNTech has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.