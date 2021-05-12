Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $386.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

