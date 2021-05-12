BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 9.4% This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $5,932.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00074921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00315904 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043363 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010032 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004319 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

