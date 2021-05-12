Bitzeny Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $650.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $339,484.41 and approximately $650.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

