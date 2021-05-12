BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $521,200.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackLine stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 630,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
