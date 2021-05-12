BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $521,200.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackLine stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 630,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

