BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $129,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

BL stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,347. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

