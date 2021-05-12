BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.