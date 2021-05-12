BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.95. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 320,811 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

