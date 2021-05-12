BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 3.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $828.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $800.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

