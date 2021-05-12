BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:BKN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,866. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.