BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.85.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
