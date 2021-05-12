BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

