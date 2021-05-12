BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of MUI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 69,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,038. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
