BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 69,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,038. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.