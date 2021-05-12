BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
MVF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,483. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
