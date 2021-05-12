Blockpass 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,139.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $6,139.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

