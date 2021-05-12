Blockstack (STX) Hits Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00082064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

