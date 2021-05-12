bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.23. bluebird bio shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

