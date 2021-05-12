BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.