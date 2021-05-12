BMO Capital Markets Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

