BMO Capital Markets Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $42.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

