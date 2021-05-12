BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Down 0.7%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 3,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.