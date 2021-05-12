Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.98

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.98 and traded as high as C$38.13. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 51,153 shares traded.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

