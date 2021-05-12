Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $37.44

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.44, but opened at $38.73. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

