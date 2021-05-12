Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded down $37.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,210.31. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,385.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.