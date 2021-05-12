Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $71,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

